Dr. Faisal Mahmood, MD
Overview of Dr. Faisal Mahmood, MD
Dr. Faisal Mahmood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Mahmood's Office Locations
One Oak Medical342 Hamburg Tpke Ste 202, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 870-0777Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
One Oak Medical Group905 Allwood Rd Ste 105, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 870-0777
One Oak Medical Group20 Cherry Tree Farm Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748 Directions (973) 870-0777
One Oak Medical Group2 Sears Dr Ste 101, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 870-0777
Optical Arts Inc.4351 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 984-0024
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mahmoud did a phenomenal job on my very complicated ankle surgery. He takes time to explain what is going on and has a wonderful bedside manner. I highly recommend him! He also repaired my husband’s shoulder injury.
About Dr. Faisal Mahmood, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1457569196
Education & Certifications
- Twin Cities Spine Ctr
- St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Seton Hall University - St Josephs Regional Medical Center
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
