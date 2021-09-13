Overview of Dr. Faisal Mahmood, MD

Dr. Faisal Mahmood, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Mahmood works at One Oak Medical (Wayne) in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ, Middletown, NJ, Paramus, NJ and Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.