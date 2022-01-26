Dr. Faisal Merchant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merchant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Merchant, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faisal Merchant, MD
Dr. Faisal Merchant, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.
Dr. Merchant works at
Dr. Merchant's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Associates3190 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 100, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 791-1368
Christopher D Muller MD8561 W LINEBAUGH AVE, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 925-5000Wednesday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Tampa (Westchase)10810 Sheldon Rd, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 925-5000
Ear Nose and Throat Associates11320 State Road 54, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 247-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Felt that Dr. did not recognize me as a person. As far as I know the ear wax was successfully removed.
About Dr. Faisal Merchant, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1427276849
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Duke University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merchant has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merchant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merchant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merchant has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merchant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Merchant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merchant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merchant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merchant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.