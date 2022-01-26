Overview of Dr. Faisal Merchant, MD

Dr. Faisal Merchant, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital.



Dr. Merchant works at Ear Nose and Throat Associates in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.