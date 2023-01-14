Dr. Faisal Musa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Musa, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Comprehensive Hematology Oncology Physicians PC4900 Mercury Dr Ste 100, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 583-5400
- 2 26901 Beaumont Blvd Ste 3D, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (313) 271-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing doctor, compassionate and knowledgeable, well respected by peers and deserves my gratitude for easing my concerns about my lesion and explaining it to me and setting me up timely with my surgeons and orders for blood work and imaging. When you are dealing with cancer, you need an ally, someone who listened and helped. It's a scary place for you and your loved ones, having a helpful honest oncologist on your side is priceless. I read the other reviews, all spoke to the difficulty of scheduling appointments and getting thru to the office, yes it was difficult, but wouldn't you want to hold out for the best! I drive over 69miles to see him. And trust me after covid all dr. Office have been difficult to reach, try calling Michigan Institute of urology for example you will he on hold for 20-30min and you will be appointed in 90days!
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811138787
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Musa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Musa has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Musa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Musa speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Musa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.