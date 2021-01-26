Overview of Dr. Faisal Pirzada, MD

Dr. Faisal Pirzada, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University|AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Midland Memorial Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pirzada works at Center for Primary Care & Prevention in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.