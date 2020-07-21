Dr. Faisal Rafiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Rafiq, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine.
Psychvisit120 Broadway Ste D, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 440-1010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rafiq has saved my life. He reduced the number of meds I was on, yet improved my quality of life significantly. He is kind and smart and I cannot say enough things about how he has changed my life!
About Dr. Faisal Rafiq, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center
- Saint Elizabeths Hospital
- Saba University / School of Medicine
- SUNY Stonybrook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rafiq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rafiq works at
Dr. Rafiq speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafiq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafiq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.