Dr. Faisal Shaikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faisal Shaikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Center of Tampa13801 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 104, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-5090
-
2
Cardiovascular Center of Tampa3000 E Fletcher Ave Ste 370, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 972-5090
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Tampa
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaikh?
Although initial consult appointment took almost a month to get at this practice, once I was seen all subsequent appointments were scheduled very promptly. Dr Shaikh advised me of the results of extensive nuclear stress test in less than 48 hours & even worked me in same day to discuss it in detail. Additionally when I started to experience additional symptoms, he came right to the phone during my original call & moved my procedure up a week when my condition worsened. Good bedside manner.
About Dr. Faisal Shaikh, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1154530988
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Florida
- Interventional Cardiology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaikh works at
Dr. Shaikh has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shaikh speaks Urdu.
Dr. Shaikh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaikh.
