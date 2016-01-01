Dr. Shamshad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faisal Shamshad, MD
Overview of Dr. Faisal Shamshad, MD
Dr. Faisal Shamshad, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Aga Khan U and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Exeter Hospital.
Centennial Shaw Heart and Vascular Specialists2801 NW Mercy Dr Ste 320, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Faisal Shamshad, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225022320
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University Med Sch Bringham Womens Hosp|Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Medicine/Dentistry
- University of Medicine/Dentistry
- Aga Khan U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- Exeter Hospital
