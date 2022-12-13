Overview of Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD

Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED|Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Siddiqui works at Compass Oncology - Vancouver in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.