Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD
Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They completed their fellowship with Charlotte Spine Center
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui's Office Locations
The Spine Care Center8525 Rolling Rd Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 257-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siddiqui is wonderful, has great bedside manner and takes time to talk and listen. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Faisal Siddiqui, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1265483820
Education & Certifications
- Charlotte Spine Center
- University of Rochester
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.