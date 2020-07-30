Overview of Dr. Faisal Syed, MD

Dr. Faisal Syed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lockhart, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.



Dr. Syed works at Austin Heart - South Colorado St in Lockhart, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX and San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.