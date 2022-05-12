Overview of Dr. Faisal Waheed, MD

Dr. Faisal Waheed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Margaretville Memorial Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Waheed works at Health Quest Medical Practice PC in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.