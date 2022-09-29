Dr. Faisal Wahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faisal Wahid, MD
Dr. Faisal Wahid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Texas Instiute of Cardiology5313 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 544-7555
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano1100 Allied Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 544-7555
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I'm a care giver to dr.WaIhid's patient. I recently brought my patient to the Texas Institute of Cardiology Mr. L.Dz. Dr.Wahid came to the waiting room to greet his patient, ask me if I have any questions and how thing are going. The office staff was courteous and professional in every step. The doctor and entire office made great impression on me, but my and doctor patient couldn't find the good enough words to express his satisfaction after another visit in this office.
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1316937394
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Wahid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahid has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wahid speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahid.
