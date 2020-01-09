Dr. Zahrawi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faissal Zahrawi, MD
Overview of Dr. Faissal Zahrawi, MD
Dr. Faissal Zahrawi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Zahrawi works at
Dr. Zahrawi's Office Locations
Celebration Foot & Ankle Institute PA400 Celebration Pl Ste A280, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 566-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have a back surgery in 2010 after 2 weeks without ben been able to walk the pain was unbearable 2 ER visits and up to 8 pain pils and muscle relaxers at day. Ater the surgery with dr Z there was No No pain is been more than 10 and to this point there is no pain. He is the best Dr. For back surgery and I recomend him to my family and friends
About Dr. Faissal Zahrawi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zahrawi accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zahrawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahrawi has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zahrawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zahrawi speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahrawi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahrawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahrawi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahrawi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.