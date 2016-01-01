See All Neurologists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Faith Abbott, DO

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Faith Abbott, DO

Dr. Faith Abbott, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Abbott works at Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abbott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery
    4677 Towne Centre Rd Ste 301, Saginaw, MI 48604

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cranial Trauma
Concussion
Sleep Apnea
Cranial Trauma
Concussion
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cranial Trauma
Concussion
Sleep Apnea
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Study
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Visual Field Defects
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Faith Abbott, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326035650
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faith Abbott, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abbott works at Ascension Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Abbott’s profile.

    Dr. Abbott has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Abbott has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.