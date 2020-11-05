See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Faith Hartman Cohen, MD

Psychiatry
3.6 (8)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Faith Hartman Cohen, MD

Dr. Faith Hartman Cohen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.

Dr. Hartman Cohen works at D. Wayne Poppalardo LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Hartman Cohen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    D. Wayne Poppalardo LLC
    135 S 19th St Ste 240, Philadelphia, PA 19103 (215) 561-8324

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Sexual Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Faith Hartman Cohen, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912127051
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann U
    • Eastern Penn Psyc Inst
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    • Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faith Hartman Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartman Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartman Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartman Cohen works at D. Wayne Poppalardo LLC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hartman Cohen’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartman Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartman Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartman Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartman Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

