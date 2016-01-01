Dr. Daggs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faith Daggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faith Daggs, MD
Dr. Faith Daggs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Daggs' Office Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Faith Daggs, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
