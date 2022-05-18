Dr. Faith Durden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faith Durden, MD
Overview
Dr. Faith Durden, MD is a Dermatologist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Durden works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western Reserve Dermatology Inc.3690 Orange Pl Ste 300, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 378-1880
-
2
Weinstein & Associates Inc.24100 Chagrin Blvd Ste 400, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 378-1880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durden?
Found the Dr and staff to be very COVID conscious and courteous. I was not in the waiting room for more than a minute before the nurse took me to an exam room. Dr Durden addressed my issue. Provided me with informative literature about my condition. Then GAVE me samples of the ointment that I needed to treat my issue. Friendly staff, good experience.
About Dr. Faith Durden, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972522027
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosps Of Cleveland/Case West Res U
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durden works at
Dr. Durden has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Durden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.