Dr. Faith Esterson, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (35)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Faith Esterson, MD is a Dermatologist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.

Dr. Esterson works at Esterson Dermatology - Pikesville in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Esterson Dermatology - Pikesville
    1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 340, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 650-6902

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 26, 2021
    Outstanding dermatologist. Efficient office
    James cockerham — Jul 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Faith Esterson, MD
    About Dr. Faith Esterson, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, American Sign Language
    • Female
    • 1609811983
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA &amp; VA Wadsworth Med Ctr
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
    • Northwest Hospital Center

