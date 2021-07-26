Dr. Faith Esterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faith Esterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Faith Esterson, MD is a Dermatologist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital and Northwest Hospital Center.
Dr. Esterson works at
Locations
-
1
Esterson Dermatology - Pikesville1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 340, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 650-6902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esterson?
Outstanding dermatologist. Efficient office
About Dr. Faith Esterson, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- Female
- 1609811983
Education & Certifications
- UCLA & VA Wadsworth Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital
- Northwest Hospital Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Esterson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Esterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esterson works at
Dr. Esterson has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esterson speaks American Sign Language.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Esterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.