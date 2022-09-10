Dr. Faith Madden, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faith Madden, DMD
Dr. Faith Madden, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Exton, PA.
Dr. Madden works at
Penn Premier Dental555 W Uwchlan Ave Ste 100, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 860-5914Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 12:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I needed immediate care and Dr. Faith Madden and her team of assistants knew exactly how to take care of my situation. Plus they were able to schedule me for further teeth cleanings.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1457407165
Dr. Madden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Madden accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Madden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Madden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madden works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Madden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.