Dr. Faith Schick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faith Schick, DPM
Overview of Dr. Faith Schick, DPM
Dr. Faith Schick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Monmouth Junction, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Schick works at
Dr. Schick's Office Locations
-
1
Rothman Orthopaedics4301 US Highway 1 Ste 300, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852 Directions (800) 321-9999
-
2
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute1079 White Horse Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08610 Directions (800) 764-9183
-
3
Rothman Orthopaedics - Bordentown, NJ100 K Johnson Blvd Ste 202, Bordentown, NJ 08505 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schick?
Great bedside manner, answered all questions, did not rush, showed genuine empathy.
About Dr. Faith Schick, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1619276862
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Memorial Hospitals
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schick works at
Dr. Schick has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
213 patients have reviewed Dr. Schick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.