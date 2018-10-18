See All Podiatrists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM

Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Shapiro works at Southwest Podiatry Center in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Podiatry Center PC
    1903 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 298-7666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2018
    Dr. Shapiro saved my father's foot from being amputated. Other doctors one even take the time. My father had a bad infection at the tip of his toe. Other doctors suggested amputation. Dr Shapiro got in there cleaned it up showed him how to clean it and he's able to walk with both his feet today because of her. She takes her time with her patients.
    Lorie Castillo- Close in mesa, AZ — Oct 18, 2018
    About Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528128352
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro works at Southwest Podiatry Center in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Shapiro’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

