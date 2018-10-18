Overview of Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM

Dr. Faith Shapiro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Shapiro works at Southwest Podiatry Center in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.