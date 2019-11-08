Dr. Faithlore Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faithlore Gardner, MD
Overview of Dr. Faithlore Gardner, MD
Dr. Faithlore Gardner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL.
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cay West1708 Cape Coral Pkwy W Ste 10, Cape Coral, FL 33914 Directions (239) 541-4633
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Cape Coral1030 COMMERCE CREEK BLVD, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 997-3081
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very helpful caring dr.
About Dr. Faithlore Gardner, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1487858973
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
