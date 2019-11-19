Overview of Dr. Faiyaaz Jhaveri, MD

Dr. Faiyaaz Jhaveri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida and Adventhealth Lake Wales.



Dr. Jhaveri works at Adventhealth Medical Group Orthopedics At Davenport in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.