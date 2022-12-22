Overview of Dr. Faiyaz Hakim, MD

Dr. Faiyaz Hakim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Heywood Hospital.



Dr. Hakim works at Physicians Homecare Services Inc in Worcester, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.