Overview of Dr. Faiz Faseehuddin, MD

Dr. Faiz Faseehuddin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Faseehuddin works at Tennessee Psychiatry in Franklin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.