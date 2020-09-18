Overview of Dr. Faiz Niaz, MD

Dr. Faiz Niaz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Fannin Regional Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Niaz works at Comprehensive Neurology of North Georgia PC in Woodstock, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.