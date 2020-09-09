Dr. Faiz Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiz Rehman, MD
Dr. Faiz Rehman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta1348 Walton Way Ste 5100, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 863-3790
University Prompt Care - Furys Ferry1100 West Lake Commons Dr, Martinez, GA 30907 Directions (706) 250-6919
University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates II818 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 307, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 288-3377
University Prompt Care - Grovetown925 Branch Ct, Grovetown, GA 30813 Directions (706) 396-1199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Saved my husbands life. Got his EF from 8%-50% in 3 months. Great personality. Best Dr.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of Tn Coll Of Med, Cardiovascular Diseases Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Internal Medicine Med Coll Of Ga Hosp & Cli, Psychiatry
- Dow Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.