Overview

Dr. Faiza Akbar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Khyber Medical College, Pakistan|Khyber Medical College, Pakistan|Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar, Pakistan|Khyber Medical College, University Of Peshawar, Pakistan and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Akbar works at Commonwealth Primary Care - Wyndham in Glen Allen, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.