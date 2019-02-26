Overview

Dr. Faiza Bhatti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Bhatti works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.