Overview of Dr. Faiza Chaudhry, MD

Dr. Faiza Chaudhry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in JONESBORO, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MO-KANSAS CITY SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Chaudhry works at NEA Baptst Clincs Neurlgy/Nrsgy in JONESBORO, AR with other offices in East Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

