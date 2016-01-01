Overview of Dr. Faiza Fakhar, MD

Dr. Faiza Fakhar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Fakhar works at ProMedica Physicians Pulmonary And Sleep Medicine in Toledo, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.