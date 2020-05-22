See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Faiza Kada, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Faiza Kada, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Algiers and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Kada works at Inova Medical Group-Endocrinology in Reston, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Endocrinology-Reston
    11901 Baron Cameron Ave, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 709-6116
  2. 2
    Faiza Kada MD, Endocrinologist
    200 Little Falls St Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 436-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetic Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetic Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    May 22, 2020
    Dr. Kada is thoughtful and thorough!
    Mehran Divanbaigyzand — May 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Faiza Kada, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1447338975
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical Genetics Fellowship, National Institutes Of Health, Bethesda, MD
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    • Endocrinology Fellowship At Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Ma
    Medical Education
    • University Of Algiers
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faiza Kada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kada has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

