Dr. Faiza Kada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faiza Kada, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Algiers and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Kada works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Endocrinology-Reston11901 Baron Cameron Ave, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 709-6116
-
2
Faiza Kada MD, Endocrinologist200 Little Falls St Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 436-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kada is thoughtful and thorough!
About Dr. Faiza Kada, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1447338975
Education & Certifications
- Medical Genetics Fellowship, National Institutes Of Health, Bethesda, MD
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Endocrinology Fellowship At Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Ma
- University Of Algiers
Dr. Kada speaks Arabic and French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kada.
