Dr. Faiza Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faiza Memon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faiza Memon, MD
Dr. Faiza Memon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College.
Dr. Memon's Office Locations
Radnor Psychiatric Group5123 Virginia Way Ste C11, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 373-5205
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Memon?
Dr. Memon is an excellent doctor. She has great bedside manners. I feel comfortable talking to her about anything that on my mind.
About Dr. Faiza Memon, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1497820146
Education & Certifications
- Med Center
- Liaquat Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Memon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Memon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Memon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Memon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Memon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Memon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Memon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.