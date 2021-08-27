Overview

Dr. Faiza Rais-Reynolds, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Rais-Reynolds works at Wk Frt Bpts Hlth Fmly Med N Dav in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Yadkinville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.