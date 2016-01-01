Dr. Yasin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faiza Yasin, MD
Overview of Dr. Faiza Yasin, MD
Dr. Faiza Yasin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA.
Dr. Yasin works at
Dr. Yasin's Office Locations
-
1
Inner Sunset840 IRVING ST, San Francisco, CA 94122 Directions (415) 590-6140
-
2
One Medical Group501 2nd St Ste 415, San Francisco, CA 94107 Directions (415) 529-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Yale New Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 200-4822
-
4
Nathan Smith Clinic15 YORK ST, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-5303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yasin?
About Dr. Faiza Yasin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1649627704
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yasin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yasin works at
Dr. Yasin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yasin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yasin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yasin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.