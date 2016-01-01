See All Hospitalists in Abington, PA
Dr. Faizan Ahmed, MD

Hospital Medicine
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Faizan Ahmed, MD

Dr. Faizan Ahmed, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ziauddin University Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Ahmed works at Abington Hospital - Hospitalists in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations

    Abington Hospital - Hospitalists
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Faizan Ahmed, MD

  • Hospital Medicine
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • 1750869186
Education & Certifications

  • Abington Memorial Health
  • Abington Memorial Health
  • Ziauddin University Medical College
  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

