Overview of Dr. Faizan Hafeez, MD

Dr. Faizan Hafeez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hafeez works at Arthritis & Rheumatism Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Upper Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.