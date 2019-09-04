Overview

Dr. Faizan Iftikhar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.



Dr. Iftikhar works at Complete Heart Care, P.A. in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.