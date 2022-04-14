Dr. Faizi Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faizi Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Faizi Ahmed, MD
Dr. Faizi Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
Tampa Neuropsychiatry603 S Boulevard Fl 2, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 995-1775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My family has been working with Dr. Ahmed for about four years. He is smart, emotionally intelligent, and professional. I have personally met with him numerous times. He has been caring, and very helpful.
About Dr. Faizi Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1356572119
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.