Dr. Faizuddin Khaja, MD
Overview of Dr. Faizuddin Khaja, MD
Dr. Faizuddin Khaja, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Khaja's Office Locations
Clifton-Reading Road2055 Reading Rd Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 381-1900
Tri-state Eye Care2865 Chancellor Dr Ste 215, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (513) 381-1900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My mother is 95 and Dr Faiz was wonderful. He’s kind, gentle and made her feel comfortable ! She wasn’t looking forward to getting a shot in each eye. She didn’t feel a thing!!!
About Dr. Faizuddin Khaja, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaja has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaja.
