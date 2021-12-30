Overview of Dr. Faizuddin Khaja, MD

Dr. Faizuddin Khaja, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Khaja works at Tri State Centers For Sight in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.