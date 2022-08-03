Overview

Dr. Faizul Haque, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, Stanford Health Care, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Haque works at Tri Valley Cardiology Medical Office in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA, San Ramon, CA and Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.