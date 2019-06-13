Overview

Dr. Faizunnisa Anwar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Anwar works at Faizunnisa Anwar MD PA in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.