Overview

Dr. Fakhriran Ghahari, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).



Dr. Ghahari works at Mercy Medical Group Of Specialists in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.