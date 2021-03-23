Overview of Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO

Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Kidz Kare Doc in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.