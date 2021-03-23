See All Pediatricians in Covina, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO

Pediatrics
4.6 (24)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO

Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Kidz Kare Doc in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patel's Office Locations

    Kidz Kare Doc Covina
    147 W College St, Covina, CA 91723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 332-2860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
  • Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Dimas Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Abdominal Pain

Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid of California
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 23, 2021
    Dr. Patel is a great pediatrician, I was recommended by another nurse. She has taken great care of my 4 children. Very friendly and works really well with her patients at any age. I highly recommend her.
    April — Mar 23, 2021
    About Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    • 1457659369
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser-Permanente
    • Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Claremont Colleges
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Falgooni Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

