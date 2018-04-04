Dr. Falguni Vasa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Falguni Vasa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Falguni Vasa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Vasa works at
Locations
-
1
DuPage Medical Group - Official100 Spalding Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 456-7631
-
2
Duly Health and Care - Endocrinology1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 789-4910
-
3
Arati A Reddy MD Sc720 Brom Ct Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 848-1332
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vasa and her team have been great! When she viewed my chart for the first time, she acted on the information very quickly with great concern. Any time that my levels are off, she is quick to respond with my best options. I understand that my case isn't as easy as take a couple of Tylenol and rest... I have a real situation that takes time to even out. She has shown that she is with me every step of the way. She is polite, knowledgeable, and consistent with her friendly demeanor.
About Dr. Falguni Vasa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184741951
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University Med Center
- Rush University Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasa works at
Dr. Vasa has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hashimoto's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.