Overview

Dr. Falguni Vasa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Vasa works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Hashimoto's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.