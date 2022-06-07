Overview of Dr. Fallon Maylack, MD

Dr. Fallon Maylack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Maylack works at Esse Health Orthopedics in Bridgeton, MO with other offices in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.