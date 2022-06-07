Dr. Fallon Maylack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maylack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fallon Maylack, MD
Overview of Dr. Fallon Maylack, MD
Dr. Fallon Maylack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Maylack's Office Locations
Esse Health Orthopedics, Bridgeton12255 De Paul Dr Ste 200, Bridgeton, MO 63044 Directions (314) 884-6320
Esse Health Orthopedics, St. Charles1475 Kisker Rd Ste 230, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Directions (314) 884-6320
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Fallon Maylack, M.D. , Very knowledgeable and a great personality. He and his staff are very professional. He operated and repaired my fibula following a fracture with excellent results. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Fallon Maylack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, French
- 1184642993
Education & Certifications
- Barnes/Shriners Hosps
- George Washington University Med Center
- Washington University St Louis
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maylack works at
