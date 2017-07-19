Dr. Fan Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fan Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Fan Liu, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with University Of Washington Medical Center
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liu?
Dr Liu is an excellent physician! Having some medical conditions along with skin cancer, i was quite nervous for my first appointment with Dr Liu. But she put me at ease right away, explained everything to me about my diagnosis, and worked with me to make a treatment plan that i felt comfortable with. She has a very kind, empathetic, and cheerful demeanor which makes her an excellent doctor...i highly recommend her!
About Dr. Fan Liu, MD
Dermatology
- English
NPI: 1013271568
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.