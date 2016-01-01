Dr. Zheng accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fangfei Zheng, MD
Overview of Dr. Fangfei Zheng, MD
Dr. Fangfei Zheng, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Psychiatry1300 YORK AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-4007
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Fangfei Zheng, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1982098802
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
