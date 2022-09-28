Dr. Fangxiang Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fangxiang Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fangxiang Chen, MD
Dr. Fangxiang Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Microsurgery and Brain Research Institute P.c.10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 400, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 525-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My dad battled cancer for 16 years. Towards the end it had spread to his brain. My dad needed an emergency brain surgery that ended up extended his life for a few months. I am very thankful for Dr. Chen brining my dad back to us, and giving us the extra time. My dad was the most incredible man and deserved so much more out of this life. I want Dr. Chen to know I am thankful and that he did a good thing for a great person.
About Dr. Fangxiang Chen, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.