Dr. Fangyi Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fangyi Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. Fangyi Zhang, MD
Dr. Fangyi Zhang, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from CAPITAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
-
1
Ninth & Jefferson Building908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
I was referred to him and am so thankful. He did a spinal fusion surgery and ended many many years of pain! He was so kind that he called my sons during the surgery to keep them informed. Due to Covid, the hospital was closed to visitors so they could not be with me. I would recommend him to anyone who has serious back issues.
About Dr. Fangyi Zhang, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1619062254
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- CAPITAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.