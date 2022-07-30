Overview of Dr. Fangyi Zhang, MD

Dr. Fangyi Zhang, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from CAPITAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.



Dr. Zhang works at Spine Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.